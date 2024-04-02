Into the Wild

BENGALURU: One might come across many inspirational quotes to follow their hearts and prioritise their hidden passions to achieve ultimate happiness but very few are able to break the mould and take the step needed to reconnect with themselves.

Amidst those very few who take the road less travelled is the 64-year-old Dr Pradeep Rao, a consultant pathologist, who decided to pick up his childhood love of photography and turn it into an inspiring story that charts an adventure all across the world. Dr Rao’s tryst with photography dates back to his student days.

“Photography has always been my passion from my student days. At that time, it used to be very difficult to get equipment, but still, I used to click photographs when I was in medical college,” reminisces Rao. But life always comes in the way and he got busy keeping up with the ‘rat race of life’ and gave up on photography for 30 years.

As his cameras gathered dust for nearly three decades, the world of photography changed drastically when he finally came back to greet his past passion. “In 2016, I went back to photography. By that time, the science of photography had changed so much. From analogue cameras, everything had become technology-driven with digital cameras so I had to relearn the whole thing once again,” says Rao. This marked the beginning of Rao’s global expeditions, from Costa Rica to Ecuador, to capture the wild.