Road rage: Two held for harassing family in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two of the three scooter-borne miscreants who had harassed a family by trailing their car on Hosur Road, were arrested by Madiwala police on Monday. A couple and their child had gone to St John’s Hospital late Sunday evening. The family, while returning to their residence in Begur, encountered the youngsters around 9.30pm.

The accused, riding triples on the two-wheeler, kept following the car and banging on the car doors and window, asking them to stop the car. They also tried to open the car doors. The man was driving while his wife, who works as a senior accountant in a private firm, was in the front passenger seat.

Panicked by the aggressive behaviour of the accused, the woman started recording the incident on her mobile. Mustering courage, she also dialled 112 (Emergency Response Support System) from her husband’s mobile and kept providing information to police. She also gave the registration number of the two-wheeler following them. In the video, she can be heard giving the police control room personnel their location and the road they were driving on.

As the accused were displaying violent behaviour, the man took a left turn after the accused overtook their car and blocked the road. By the time police reached the spot, the accused had fled. However the registration number of the two-wheeler helped the police nab them. The woman posted the incident on platform X, and the video has gone viral.

The two arrested are Jagannath, working in a BPO, and Thejas. Another person identified as Kannan is yet to be arrested. After their arrest, the duo told police that they were going behind the car, when the driver suddenly swerved to the right, without switching on the indicator, which almost made them fall off the scooter.

They followed the car and questioned the driver who is said to have made an indecent gesture. The woman, in her post on X, stated that the incident occurred near St John’s Hospital, Gate 5. “Three rowdies on a scooter followed our car from the Hosur Road–Koramangala right turn junction to Nagarjuna Restaurant in KHB Colony 5th Block Koramangala, punching the car window,” the post read.

CK Baba, DCP (South East) said road safety and incidents of road rage are taken seriously. The accused were apprehended and an FIR was registered.