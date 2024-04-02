Hyundai Creta N-Line: Speedy N sporty

BENGALURU: Many car enthusiasts love to link the word performance with the cars they love. There are many performance-oriented cars in the market, but at least for some petrolheads, the ‘performance character’ is limited to a bunch of stickers they paste on their ride.

Meanwhile, for car brands, introducing sporty line-ups into their models always means a boost in sales, because the sportiness, of course, attracts a lot more youth to their fold. That’s exactly what Hyundai Motor India aims at with the launch of the N-Line of their uber-popular Creta model.

The automaker has ‘N’ variants and N-Line variants above its usual models. The N sets the tone for the performance car division of the Korean automaker. The N models are sporty and synonymous with high-power performance. Though Hyundai launched its first N model in 2013, in India so far the variant is not available. Instead, a much more economical N-Line has been launched here with mainly some design cues that denote some sporty character. Hyundai already has an N-Line variant series for its Venue and i20. And now, Creta is a new addition to the line.

As I was driving the new Creta N-Line on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway near Gurugram I found a few core factors which differentiate N-Line Creta from its original edition.

The look

Overall, it looks similar to Creta. But the black grille, bumper and skid plate get some revisions. The red stripe on the body adds character to the car. Matching red brake callipers and 18-inch alloys are also new additions. The rear spoiler and the twin-tip muffler are some cool add-ons.