Bengaluru woman attacked by husband for talking to her male colleague

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in the city after she was assaulted with a scissor and a knife by her husband in their home at JP Nagar. The woman's minor daughter rushed to the neighbours' house for help. The neighbours rushed the victim to the hospital.

The accused is said to have attempted murder on the victim before after taking her to the Bannerghatta Forest. Suspecting his wife's fidelity, the accused is said to have been repeatedly trying to kill her. The Puttenahalli police have registered a case.

The victim has been identified as Bindu Naveen, a resident of Kaveri Road in Vinayaka Nagar of JP Nagar 5th phase. The incident happened on Sunday between 6 pm and 8 pm. Her 42-year-old husband Naveen is accused of attacking her with the sharp weapons.

After she was admitted at Victoria Hospital, a medico-legal case was registered by the hospital and the local police were informed. A police constable was sent to the hospital to record the victim’s statements.

Bindu is working in a private company at HSR Layout and is a mother of two children. She got married to Naveen in 2012. The accused grew suspicious after seeing her talk to somebody on the phone. In 2023, he was accused of trying to kill her with an iron rod in the Bannerghatta Forest.

“On Sunday, the victim’s male colleague had gone to her house to discuss work. Naveen, who got frustrated seeing his wife speaking to her male colleague, started abusing her. Suspecting his wife to be having an affair with her colleague, the husband took a scissor and a knife and started attacking her. The accused has stabbed her multiple times. The victim managed to survive as her daughter rushed to her neighbours' house and cried for help,” said an officer on part of investigation.

The woman was first taken to a nearby private hospital. She was then shifted to Victoria Hospital in an ambulance.

A case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon (IPC 324), punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC 341), punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC 506) along with other sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

Further investigations are on.