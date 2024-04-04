Divine intervention

BENGALURU: The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January has not just revitalised the city as a spiritual hub but also bridged generational gaps in religious tourism. Mohan Hegde, owner of a travel agency in the city notes a significant increase in inquiries. “Earlier, inquiries used to be either one or two but now, it’s over 100 enquiries. We have three group tours going to Ayodhya every month which are full now. Now, people across ages are saying they have to go at least once,” says Hegde.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited the Ram Temple alongside her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Garima Pande of BUKIT.travel points out that millennials, typically seen as detached from spiritual pursuits, are engaging with cultural history.

“Multiple celebrities promoting the inauguration on social media also helped increase awareness. I have had around 10 inquiries in a week. A lot of millennials are going – whether it is to visit the place with their parents or with their young kids – the idea of connecting with the cultural history is surely there,” says Pande, who started tours to Ayodhya in the light of the Ram temple inauguration.