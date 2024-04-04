Jealous man attacks wife with scissors in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital after she was assaulted with a pair of scissors and a knife by her husband at their house in JP Nagar, between 6pm and 8pm on Sunday. The woman’s minor daughter rushed to a neighbour’s house and cried for help, and the neighbours rushed the victim to hospital.

A medico-legal case was registered by Victoria Hospital, and police recorded Bindu’s statement.

The victim, Bindu Naveen, is a resident of Kaveri Road in Vinayaka Nagar of JP Nagar 5th Phase, and works with a private company in HSR Layout.

Her husband Naveen (42) reportedly suspected her fidelity, and had repeatedly been trying to kill her. In 2023, he had reportedly taken her to Bannerghatta forest and attacked her with an iron rod.

Bindu and Naveen got married in 2012 and have two children. Naveen suspected Bindu of being unfaithful if he saw her speaking on her mobile.

Male colleague visited victim

“On Sunday, Bindu’s male colleague had gone to her house to discuss work. Naveen, who got frustrated seeing his wife speaking to her colleague, started abusing her.

Suspecting his wife of having an affair with him, he took a pair of scissors and knife and stabbed her multiple times. She maanaged to survive as her daughter rushed out and got help,” said an officer.

The woman was first taken to a nearby private hospital, and then shifted to Victoria Hospital in an ambulance.

Puttenahalli police registered a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapon (IPC 324), wrongful restraint (IPC 341), criminal intimidation (IPC 506) and other sections against Naveen.