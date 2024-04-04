Understanding autism spectrum disorder

Causes

While the exact cause of autism remains unclear, several factors may contribute to its development such as genetics, preterm birth or low birth weight and maternal diabetes during pregnancy. Excessive screen time, particularly without sufficient parent-child interaction; a phenomenon sometimes referred to as ‘virtual autism’, has also been linked to the increase in the prevalence of autism. Apart from these, advanced parental age has been associated with a higher risk of autism in children.

Early identification

Parents play a crucial role in identifying potential signs of autism in their children. Identifying sensory issues, such as aversions to stimuli or unusual reactions, can become valuable early indicators. If a child consistently fails to respond when their name is called or shows strong reactions to certain textures or sounds, it’s important to take notice and consider consulting a physician or paediatrician, promptly.

Parental participation

Active involvement of parents in therapy sessions is crucial for the progress of children with autism. During therapy sessions, parents should be encouraged to participate and facilitate activities, while the therapist guides the process. Parents should also create a supportive environment at home to reinforce learned behaviours and skills gained by the child. This will help promote continuity in the engagement of a child even within the home thereby mitigating the effects of developmental delays.

Is autism curable?

While there is currently no known cure for autism, various therapies and interventions can help manage its symptoms effectively. Consulting developmental paediatricians or clinical psychologists can provide valuable guidance on developing an individualised support plan for each child.

It’s essential to keep children motivated and engaged in activities they enjoy, fostering a positive and supportive environment for progress.

Understanding autism as a spectrum disorder requires a multifaceted approach that encompasses early identification, parental involvement, and access to appropriate support services. By raising awareness and promoting acceptance, we can create a more inclusive environment for individuals with autism for their growth and development.

(The writer is the CEO and Founder of Prayatna Centre For Child Development, Kochi)