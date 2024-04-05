Suspect cholera case in Bengaluru puts BBMP on alert

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old woman from Malleswaram was admitted to a private hospital with symptoms of cholera, such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

The doctor who treated her in a private hospital found symptoms of cholera and informed the nearest city primary health centre. In the initial tests, there is a positive report about the presence of cholera, and the laboratory test (stool sample) throws up a negative report.

The woman has no travel history, nor has she visited cholera affected areas or consumed outside food in recent days. Following the development, the Palike has taken measures like surveillance and a health team visited 165 houses around the place where the woman lives. Awareness will be created among the public about transmission of the disease, importance of hygiene, using clean water and hand hygiene.

Officials also collected 10 water samples and sent them to the laboratory, however, no symptoms of cholera were reported in 165 households. All health officers and medical officers have been directed to form Assembly Constituency/Zone Level Rapid Response Teams to deal with any outbreak.

Palike also directed all hotels/restaurants/cafe owners to distribute hot drinking water to customers. All private hospitals under the corporation, private labs and government hospitals such as urban primary health centres, community health centres, taluk hospitals, general hospitals, hospitals under medical education should report all suspected cases in the IHIP database prescribed by the government.