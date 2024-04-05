Woman on morning walk attacked, robbed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old woman was punched in her face and robbed of her gold ornaments by robbers in an auto on Brigade Millennium Road in JP Nagar Phase 7, early Tuesday morning. The incident happened between 5.15am and 5.30am, when R Vasantha was on her morning walk.

Of the gang, two got down from the auto and robbed her of her chain and started running towards the auto that was parked at a distance. The accused returned, punched her face when she tried to resist, and escaped in the auto. The attack left Vasantha with a completely broken tooth. With a bleeding mouth, she was taken to a police station by college students on their bike.

Vasantha, a resident of Navodaya Nagar in JP Nagar Phase 7, is a homemaker who used to take the same route on her morning walk for the past five years.

“The victim’s other teeth have also been damaged and need to be removed. The accused are said to have come from behind. One of them held her from behind, while the other accused pulled her gold chain. After they escaped, two students who were on their way to a nearby tuition centre brought her to the police station on their bike,” said an officer.

After registering the complaint, Puttenahalli police rushed to the spot and checked CCTV footage in the vicinity, and are said to have obtained vital clues about the auto in which the accused fled.

Vasantha managed to see the face of one of the attackers. Police are in the process of showing her pictures of habitual robbers, hoping to get clues to the accused. Investigations are on.