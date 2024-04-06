Bengaluru cops to check drunk driving at poll checkposts

BENGALURU: To ensure a safe and peaceful election season and avoid untoward incidents due to alcohol, the Bengaluru Traffic Police initiated an innovative approach to catch hold of drunk and drive offenders. While the Election Commission of India has set up 102 checkposts across the city to keep an eye on election irregularities, one traffic cop will be appointed at every checkpost with a breathalyser to check for drunk and drive instances.

Sharing details about the novel initiative with the media here on Friday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “Starting from April 1, every checkpost will have a traffic police officer with an alcohol metre to check for drink and drive cases. It was introduced to prevent illegal activities, fights and conflicts in the city. 6,863 vehicles have been checked and 83 cases have been booked by the traffic police between April 1-3.”

The commissioner added that this initiative will continue until the election ends.

Hoysala police patrol vehicles to be equipped with dash cameras

In a step towards making policing transparent, Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda said all 2,041 Hoysala patrolling vehicles will be equipped with two dash cameras, both inside and outside the vehicle. Additionally, all station police inspectors (PI),

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACPs) of law and order and traffic, and cars of higher officials including two commissioners will receive the dash camera funded by the state budget.