Glam and glimmer

BENGALURU: If there was anything else that dazzled brighter than the would-be-bride and groom at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party, it would probably be Nita Ambani’s diamond and emerald necklace. It was not just the Ambani women who were seen donning their rocks, some guests like Natasha Poonawalla and Sonali Bendre also carried off their precious green rocks in style. Not just on the Indian red carpet, the recently-concluded Academy Awards also had stars pairing their haute couture with diamond and emerald-studded jewellery.

While precious stones have always been in trend, it’s diamonds and emeralds which are having their moment in spotlight among brides and wedding guests. Fashion stylist Amit Pandya says, “I believe in the minimalistic approach. I have styled emeralds and diamonds on all body types and complexions.

They go well on all outfits. Elaborate pieces and stunning rocks are statement pieces. It is good to see how today’s women are so mindful about their approach towards jewellery”. Pandya adds, “Bespoke jewellery is so vital these days as women have their own choices and tastes towards jewellery and outfits.”

Wedding stylist Reshma Kunhi finds a combo of diamonds and emeralds to be versatile in nature. “They can be used for different types of events and not just for a muhuratam. In the Indian setting, brides can go for diamonds and emeralds for the reception too,” she says.

Exactly what Shreya Pal, who recently tied the knot, did. For her sangeet outfit, she opted for this combo. “I wanted something contemporary and modern. The diamond and emerald set went perfectly with my white lehenga,” she adds.