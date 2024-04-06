Load shedding!

BENGALURU: I have always been a very light sleeper. Even as a child, a messy bed with crinkled sheets would keep me awake. It used to exasperate my mother but my indulgent father used to laugh it off by calling it the ‘pea-under-the princess’ -mattress syndrome’!

As I have grown older, my insomnia has become a full-blown problem where sometimes, I wake up tired because of the lack of sleep. So when a friend invited me to meet Ayurveda practitioner and author of How to Sleep Better, Deepa Kanan (who outlined a 10 step protocol for sleep), wild horses couldn’t hold me back.

It was an insightful discussion, what with the ladies present sharing their sleep-deprivation problems. The atmosphere was both educational as well as mirthful. I don’t know if my sleep problems were solved but no harm in a little R&R, me thinks!

I was looking forward to our monthly Chaîne-des-Rôtisseurs India Chapter dinner. The venue was at the Sheraton Grand where we converged at the newly opened Zarf, an Indian speciality restaurant headed by the talented chef JP Singh.

Membership of the Chaîne-des-Rôtisseurs is by personal invitation. Belonging to a truly international community brings a wealth of opportunities for their members to participate in exciting events worldwide. The Indian chapter boasts of the ‘who’s who’ on their discerning membership rolls.