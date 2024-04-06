Plaint over posts against Ashwini Rajkumar

BENGALURU: Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans filed a complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner on Friday, over certain derogatory posts on social media against Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late actor, blaming her for RCB losing their matches in the Indian Premier League.

T Anjaneya, president of Appu Boys Organisation, along with several fans of the late actor, filed the complaint demanding legal action against the accused. “The derogatory post was first posted on @GAPAPADE6, on platform X. After the post went viral, the account was made private and was changed to ‘Sudeep Fac’,” Anjaneya told reporters.

He further added that the miscreants are trying to create ‘Fan Wars’.

On March 19, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management had organised an Unbox event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the name change of Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This programme was inaugurated by Ashwini.

Making references to this programme, the accused are blaming Ashwini for RCB losing their matches.

Condemning the attack on her on social media, pro-women organisations, activists and writers have raised their voice against the accused.