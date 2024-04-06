Rise in dehydration cases, ORS sale spikes by 60 per cent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A city which was once known for its pleasant climate, has now recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius and has seen a simultaneous increase in dehydration and heat strokes, triggered by humidity, heat, and contaminated water,

Hospitals in the city are reporting a majority of people complaining of symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. In view of this, sales of ORS have also spiked, with people purchasing it not only from pharmacies but also from various online platforms.

Dr Narayanaswamy, pediatrician and founder of Athreya Hospital said, “In the past week, we have seen an increase in severe dehydration cases, admitting 23 children and 20 adults. The issue seems to affect all age groups equally, though certain vulnerable demographics, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic illnesses, are particularly at risk.”

High temperature increases the body’s fluid loss through sweating, making it essential to replenish fluids regularly, he added.

Dr Nidhin Mohan, consultant of Internal Medicine at the Narayana Health City Hospital, said, “Elderly individuals, especially those taking medications that reduce perspiration, and frequent alcohol consumers are more susceptible to heat stroke.”

Patients exhibiting symptoms such as an increase in body temperature, elevated pulse rate, and mental confusion require hospitalization and intensive monitoring for a minimum of 48 hours due to the potential risk of severe heat stroke, which can lead to kidney damage and harm to other vital organs, Dr Mohan explained.

The sales of ORS have spiked in the city by 60% with at least two of the four variants going out of stock each day, said a sales executive associated with an online delivery platform. Moreover, pharmacies in the city have also noted an increase in ORS sales, as people are stocking up on and consuming it daily to replenish lost fluids.

47 students report dehydration, diarrhea

Approximately 47 students from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) girls hostel, who reported symptoms of loose stools and dehydration, were rushed to Victoria Hospital on Friday. Dr Ramesh Krishna K, Dean and Director of BMCRI, said, “Students who were admitted were diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, and are in stable condition. Among the 47 students, 28 were shifted to the Trauma Care Centre, 15 to H Block, and four were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation. Reports have been sent, and treatment including antibiotics and intravenous fluids is being given,” Dr Ramesh added.