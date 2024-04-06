Taste the change

BENGALURU: Food festivals are synonymous with indulgence – a vibrant celebration of flavours, textures, and cuisines. But what if a food festival could be more than just a culinary adventure? Science Gallery Bengaluru’s Namma Oota reimagines the concept, using the familiar format to unveil the fascinating science behind our everyday meals.

Designed to complement the gallery’s ongoing flagship exhibition CARBON, Namma Oota highlights the vital role of carbon in our food systems. Gayatri Manu, senior programming director, explains the vision behind the festival: “With carbon, one of the first things that came to mind was its fundamental role in all living organisms and how it governs the way we live.

We also wanted to address ongoing concerns around food production given rising temperatures, changes in land-use patterns, and other factors. Our goal was to explore the future of food and showcase initiatives taken by people in the city to find more sustainable ways of approaching food systems.”

Visitors can expect a vibrant farmers’ market-style atmosphere with stalls featuring carefully-curated, sustainable food vendors. “From food made out of repurposed spent grains to locally-grown produce, there’s something for everyone who cares about where their food comes from,” says Manu.