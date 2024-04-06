Taste the change

BENGALURU: Food festivals are synonymous with indulgence – a vibrant celebration of flavours, textures, and cuisines. But what if a food festival could be more than just a culinary adventure? Science Gallery Bengaluru’s Namma Oota reimagines the concept, using the familiar format to unveil the fascinating science behind our everyday meals.
Designed to complement the gallery’s ongoing flagship exhibition CARBON, Namma Oota highlights the vital role of carbon in our food systems. Gayatri Manu, senior programming director, explains the vision behind the festival: “With carbon, one of the first things that came to mind was its fundamental role in all living organisms and how it governs the way we live.
We also wanted to address ongoing concerns around food production given rising temperatures, changes in land-use patterns, and other factors. Our goal was to explore the future of food and showcase initiatives taken by people in the city to find more sustainable ways of approaching food systems.”
Visitors can expect a vibrant farmers’ market-style atmosphere with stalls featuring carefully-curated, sustainable food vendors. “From food made out of repurposed spent grains to locally-grown produce, there’s something for everyone who cares about where their food comes from,” says Manu.
Beyond being a delight for the tastebuds, Namma Oota also features engaging workshops, and lively performances. Young adults between the ages of 15 and 28 get to learn how to create a planet-friendly kitchen with chef Nayantara Bagla, discover the fascinating world of fungi with Nuvedo’s mushroom growing workshop, and master the art of kombucha fermentation. “We often view food solely through the lens of sustenance, but we want to inspire curiosity in our visitors.
We want them to ask questions: Where does my food come from? What processes are involved? Are certain types of food production more harmful to the environment than others?” says Manu, adding, “We recognise that youngsters often lack dedicated mentorship opportunities outside their academic settings. We want to create an inclusive space specifically for them, where they feel comfortable contributing to the conversation without feeling overshadowed by other age groups. For this reason, our workshops have an age restriction.”
On Sunday evening, visitors also get to let loose with an open mic, which is followed by a lively rap session by Carter Rough and the Mad Scientist Cypher. “While the open mic isn’t directly focused on food, it subtly links to the festival’s theme while contributing to the overall festive atmosphere,” shares Manu, adding, “But most importantly, with these sessions, we’d like to welcome performers as we’re the new kid on the block!”
The festival hopes to go beyond just a food experience. “We want to encourage visitors to think critically about their food choices and to support local initiatives that are shaping a better food system,” Manu explains.