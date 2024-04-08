Bengaluru grappling with civic issues, BNP urge authorities to act

BENGALURU: Despite Bengaluru being a booming I-T hub and the city fast growing, it is now grappling with several civic issues, complain members of Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP). Emphasising on the issue, the members pointed out at JP Nagar as an ideal example, that struggles with civic issues like vendor encroachment on footpaths, disregard for traffic laws, obstruction of roads by private vehicles, vendors obstructing free flow of traffic, BBMP garbage trucks parked in the area all night, emanating foul smell posing health problems to people and encroachment of BMTC bus stops by food vendors.

BNP complained that despite the issues being brought to the attention of relevant authorities, it is not addressed and demanded that these issues be addressed at the earliest by the authorities concerned.

Further, it also cited inefficient governance as the root cause of these problems, highlighting the significant gap in the administration’s ability to effectively address and resolve the concerns of the residents of the city.

N Thyagarajan, a resident of Casa Ansal Apartment, JP Nagar, expressed his frustration saying, “Food carts, vendors, and the lack of traffic management around all three periphery sides of Casa Ansal Apartment have become a daily nightmare. The accumulation of garbage, traffic congestion, encroached pavements, and disputes with street vendors and drivers have significantly affected our living conditions.

In the past, we have submitted request letters to authorities concerned and local leaders about the civic issues here, however, we have not seen any solution to the problems. We request strict enforcement of no-parking zones and the removal of encroachments that obstruct traffic flow and pedestrian access.”

Poongothai Paramasivam, Governing Council Member & Zonal Leader - BNP said, “Civic issues are largely ignored by authorities. Numerous complaints are often overlooked until a serious incident occurs. It’s unfortunate that citizens must suffer due to this negligence. The reason for persistent unresolved civic issues is the absence of an elected representative in the city due to delayed BBMP elections.”

BNP demanded immediate attention from the officials concerned to solve the above-listed issues.