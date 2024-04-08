Cholera scare in Bengaluru: 46 discharged, one in hospital

BENGALURU: Forty-six of the 47 PG students of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), who were admitted to Victoria Hospital with dehydration and diarrhea on Friday, have been discharged. One student, continues to receive treatment at the trauma care centre, with a culture report still pending, said Dr Ramesh Krishna K, Dean and Director of BMCRI.

Following the incident, the hostel where the students were staying was closed and students were provided with food from the Victoria Hospital. On Saturday, three of the students tested positive for cholera. However, the hostel water samples tested negative for cholera.

Health Commissioner Randeep D said, “All government and private hospitals have been instructed to report any confirmed cases of cholera to the integrated health information portal. Following the identification of five positive cases in Bengaluru, efforts are underway to map these cases geographically to ascertain whether they constitute isolated incidents or if there are indications of clustered outbreaks.”