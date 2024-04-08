Father, son forge site documents, get mortgage loans from banks in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Owners have to think twice about keeping their sites vacant, and assume they are safe. A father and son in Jnanabharathi police station limits in Bengaluru have created, concocted and forged fake documents for eight vacant sites, and got them registered at a Sub-Registrar’s office. They also went ahead and mortgaged the sites and took loans using bogus records.

One of the eight cases came to light when a site owner, Raghavendra Rajarao, a 51-year-old computer professional from HMT Layout, filed a complaint with Jnanabharathi police station on March 11, alleging that his site had been mortgaged with State Bank of India (SBI) by Shivanna (37), son of Veerabhadrappa (87), residing at Mallathahalli.

Rao stated that he had bought site No.47 at Mallathahalli in Bengaluru North three decades ago, and pays tax regularly to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He used to visit the site often but was surprised to see a possession notice put up on the site by SBI on his last visit on February 22.

Suspecting something fishy, he checked with SBI and learnt that the site had been registered with fabricated documents, and a loan had been taken on it. The encumbrance certificate revealed that one Achukuttan PA had bought the site from Shivanna, who got it from his father Veerabhadrappa.