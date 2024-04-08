Fire guts tyre godown in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet

BENGALURU: A tyre godown in Chamarajpet was completely gutted in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building at 4.40am on Sunday. While the exact cause of the incident remains unknown, authorities suspect it may have been triggered by a short circuit.

Eight fire tenders, one each from from Mysuru Road, High Grounds, Banashankari, Rajajinagar, Sarjapura, Nagarabhavi and two tenders from Banasawadi were pressed into service to douse the fire, which took more than 10 hours to bring under control. However, no casualties were reported.

A fire department official said the multi-storey building near TR Mills in Chamarajpet, where the fire broke out, housed tyres sold to approximately six shops. The fire department was alerted about the incident by a security guard who saw flames leaping out of the building. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure until the fire was partially extinguished, the official added.