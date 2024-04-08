IMD predicts light rain for Bengaluru starting from mid-April

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is witnessing sweltering temperatures this year, however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) brings a glimmer of hope to its citizens, and predicts rainfall in the second week of April.

The city recorded a scorching temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, April 2, the highest in the past eight years and the third highest in the last 15 years.

Highlighting the factors contributing to the rise in temperatures, A Prasad, senior scientist with the IMD, Bengaluru, said, "The El Nino effect, which had an index exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius last year, is currently ongoing with a slightly decreased index of 1.1. Typically during El Nino years, above-normal temperatures and reduced rainfall, particularly over Peninsular India, are common."

Usually in the first week of April, the city typically experiences rainfall. But this year, the rain has been delayed. However, the city is expected to receive pre-monsoon showers, but with a reduced amount of precipitation, the senior official added.

Although the pre-monsoon will bring temporary relief to the city with the temperatures dropping by up to a few degrees Celsius, the respite will be short-lived. The city is expected to receive light rain in April, with a total of 61.7 mm predicted, IMD forecasted. Bengaluru has been consistently experiencing above-average temperatures since the beginning of April, despite the usual average temperature for the month being 34 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the KIA on Friday, April 5, recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius.