Bengaluru: Woman lawyer loses Rs 14.57 lakh to cyber criminals; made to strip on camera

BENGALURU: A woman lawyer in Bengaluru fell prey to cyber criminals and during 'video arrest' for two days she not only lost money to the tune of Rs 14.57 lakh but also posed nude on camera for them, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred between April 3 and 5.

A complaint in this regard was registered at the Bengaluru East division cybercrime police station.

The 29-year-old victim from the city received a call from a person claiming to be from the customer care of Fedex, international courier giant, who told her parcel had been returned and she has to speak to the customer care executive.

The executive told her the parcel contained five passports, three credit cards and 140 synthetic narcotics (MDMA) sent from Mumbai to Thailand in her name.

She was told since the parcel contained narcotics, it was on hold and if it has not been placed by her then she should reach out to the cyber crime team in Mumbai to register a complaint of ID theft.

"After I confirmed that yes, I want to make an identity theft complaint, they transferred my call to cyber crime team in Mumbai.

The cyber crime team asked me to download Skype and enter an email id in order to chat with them," she said in her complaint.

They then asked her about the 'illegal parcel' and her Aadhaar card details.

The 'cyber crime team' then said they would speak to higher authorities.

"I was then informed that my Aadhaar card was on high alert for human trafficking and drugs.

After this, the Skype call was transferred to an alleged senior CBI officer named Abhishek Chauhan where I was asked to switch on the camera and start a conversation," the complainant said.

The 'CBI officer' informed her that there is a case of human trafficking, money laundering and identity theft, she said.

"They kept grilling me about my bank account details such as existing balance, my annual CTC, my monthly income and my investments.

I gave them all the needed information," the victim told police.