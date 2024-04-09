Rationalists serve snacks, fruits during solar eclipse in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To bust myths and superstition associated with solar eclipse, a group of anti-superstition activists served fruits and snacks to people to send a message that having food or doing normal tasks during an eclipse will not have any impact on their health or fortune.

“Ask for receipts from astrologers who charge money and suggest rituals for such events. These people have no control over other’s fortune and lack scientific temperament. If their suggestions flop, then based on the receipts, we can drag them to the consumer court,” said Narasimha Murthy, founder Moodanambike Virodhi Okkuta.

In TV debates, astrologers tell viewers what should be done and what not. A scientist is a competent authority to comment and not an astrologer, he said adding that to bring awareness among the public, this event was held. “Suggestions like pregnant women should not go out, one should not eat and other advice given by some astrologers during eclipse are wrong. Such people should be ignored,” Murthy said.