Tamil Nadu man jumps to death from 19th floor of Bengaluru hotel

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man from Salem in Tamil Nadu died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel in Madhava Nagar, on Race Course Road, around 2.30 pm on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Sharan Kumaran. He is suspected to have jumped from the balcony on the 19th floor of the hotel and died. He checked into the hotel on Saturday for a day. However, he extended his stay by two more days.

It is said that he was a regular guest at the hotel and stayed a few times. At the time of check-in, he told the receptionist that he was in Bengaluru for business.

Moving suspiciously

DCP (Central) HT Shekhar told reporters that the incident happened around 2.30 pm.

A few minutes before the incident, Kumaran was found moving suspiciously in the balcony of the 19th floor. The hotel guests, who observed this, brought the matter to the notice of the security. By the time the security approached him, he jumped. Kumaran is said to have come to the hotel alone.

After the incident, when the police checked his room, they found his Aadhaar card and are trying to contact his family through the Salem district police. The High Grounds police, who registered a case of unnatural death, shifted the body for postmortem. Investigations are on.