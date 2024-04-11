Bengaluru labourer hangs self from window grill

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man, Velu Kumar, ended his life by hanging at his residence at Ramakrishnanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Eliyas Nagar.It is said that Kumar may have ended his life two or three days ago.

When neighbours noticed an odour coming from his residence, they broke open the door and found Kumar hanging in the room. They swiftly called police on Tuesday evening. Police are waiting for the postmortem report.

Kumar’s neighbour Amol Chavan told TNIE, “As an odour was coming from Kumar’s residence, we went to check. The door was locked and we had to break it open. We found Kumar hanging from the window grill and swiftly called the police.”

Chavan mentioned that Kumar’s wife left him 15 years ago, and he was working as a labourer. They complained that Kumar was an alcoholic. Neighbours said Kumar’s parents were also not staying with him.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.