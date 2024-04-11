Bengaluru: Man, son convicted for killing PSI

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru district court on Monday convicted a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son for killing a police sub-inspector attached to the Doddaballapura Town police station in October 2015.

Three other accused in the case were acquitted.

CJ Harish Babu, a native of Chitradurga and a resident of Nagasandra in the city, was sentenced to life term and a fine of Rs 3 lakh, while his son Madhu, alias Gonne Madhu, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

On October 16, 2015, on credible information, PSI Jagadish (34) along with three policemen, Venkatesh Kumar, Chandru and Shashidar, went to nab father and son, both professional thieves. The accused attacked Jagadish and pushed him into a drain, and repeatedly stabbed him. The duo then escaped with his service pistol.

Jagadish, who was shifted to hospital, succumbed to his injuries. The accused had also attacked constable Venkatesh Kumar and escaped. At the time of the incident, Harish Babu was 42 years old and his son was aged 20 years.

Nelamangala Town police registered a case. The accused, who had escaped in a train, were arrested in Nagpur. Police recovered the pistol and dagger used to stab the police officer. The role of Raghu and Thimmakka was reportedly giving shelter to father and son.