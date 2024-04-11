Caged thoughts

BENGALURU: Soul Cages, a set of dance shorts, starring Savitha Sastry and written and directed by AK Srikanth, explores the equilibrium between life and death. The story questions the concept of heaven when one loses a loved one.

The main character of the story passes on and goes to ‘heaven’ as is believed, but then realises that heaven does not feel the same in the absence of people close to the protagonist. As the story progresses, the person starts bringing up people he loves from Earth. “That’s where it gets really dark,” says Srikanth. Decoding the title, he further adds, “The concept of the title comes from the fact that a soul is supposed to be free after it leaves the body, but if you’re in the absence of loved ones, then you just moved from the cage of the body to a cage of another kind.”

The shorts are inspired by a stage production of the same name that came out in 2012. “There, we were looking at a story that was not based on mythology or religion but through the medium of Bharatanatyam. It was quite revolutionary 12 years ago, because most of what you could see as classical dance was steeped in religion or mythology,” recalls Srikanth, adding that the first show was in New Delhi and then went on to do almost 150 shows, in over 14 countries.