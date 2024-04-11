Infosys Foundation commits Rs 33 cr to up cybercrime probing capabilities

BENGALURU: The Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of IT giant Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it has signed an MoU with the CID of Karnataka and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to renew the collaboration for the Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation Training & Research (CCITR) at CID Headquarters, Bengaluru.

The Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of over Rs 33 crore to strengthen the cybercrime investigation capabilities of the Karnataka police, by extending its association with CCITR for four more years.

Building on the collaboration established in 2018, the new MoU will bolster the state police force’s cybercrime prosecution capabilities through training and research in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation, according to a press release from Infosys.

MA Saleem, Director General of Police, CID, Economic Offences & Special Units, Karnataka, said, “The strategic initiatives for capacity enhancement undertaken by the CID have been substantially bolstered by the collaborative efforts with the Infosys Foundation and the Data Security Council of India. In addition to training police officers, CCITR has also extended its activities to other stakeholders in the criminal justice delivery system, viz., the prosecution and judiciary. With the renewal of the collaboration, we expect more thought leadership in digital forensics that would improve the investigation and prosecution of cybercrime cases.”

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “We are happy with the work DSCI and CCITR have collaboratively achieved. With the digital landscape evolving every day, this renewed engagement will bring newer dimensions to Karnataka Police’s cybercrime handling capabilities through innovative solutions. This initiative signals a pivotal step towards safeguarding our digital future.”

The joint initiative will bring together innovators, large enterprises, user enterprises, academia and the government to fulfil the objectives of capacity building of the police, performing research in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation that would improve the prosecution of cybercrime cases investigated by Karnataka Police, fostering entrepreneurship for development of indigenous cyber forensics products and solutions, etc.