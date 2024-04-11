Looking at a bright future

BENGALURU: With a vision to build a world where young people have the potential to become first-generation salary earners in their families, a not-for-profit, Magic Bus India Foundation is making huge strides through its livelihood and adolescent programmes under the motto ‘From childhood to livelihood’.

The Adolescent Programme is designed to empower children (12-18yrs) with life skills and education enhancement, ensuring they complete their secondary education.

In the Livelihood Programme youths (18-25 years) are equipped with transferable skills that enhance their employability and enable them to enter the sustainable workforce.

Currently, the NGO is operating 18 Livelihood Centres across Karnataka. “We are also trying to take guidance programmes at the school and college level to address the dropout rates, post-puberty for girls. The women’s workforce participation in the country is low. If we have to be a developed country by 2047, we have to at least have 40 crore women in the workforce and that is a huge target to meet given we have only 20-odd crore today,” explained Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus.