Man stabbed to death for telling teens not to drink

BENGALURU: Advising two youngsters to refrain from drinking proved dead for a 45-year-old man, who was stabbed to death by the duo in Vidyaranyapura police station limits on Tuesday night.

Venkatesh, a resident of Ramachandrapura, had gone for a walk towards Ramachandrapura playground around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, when he saw two young men consuming alcohol near a bus stop.

He advised them to refrain from drinking. Furious with his advice, the accused stabbed him and escaped. Passersby who saw Venkatesh lying in a pool of blood, informed police. Venkatesh, who was shifted to hospital, succumbed to his injuries around 4am Wednesday.

In a swift operation, police arrested Pavan Kumar (24), and Nanda alias Nanda Gopal (21).