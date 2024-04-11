Save your skin

BENGALURU: Sunlight offers several potential benefits for the skin, as it acts as a natural source of vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in bone health and immunity. It is beneficial for overall well-being as it boosts mood, and energy levels and increases serotonin production. While getting soaked in sunlight is good, prolonged sun exposure, heat waves, and humidity can take a toll on the skin overexposure to sunlight’s UV rays may lead to several skin infections.
● Heat Rash: This is one of the most common heat-related skin infections. Though it is most common among babies and young children, it can affect people of all ages, especially during extremely hot and humid environments.
● Acne flare-ups: Heat, sweat, and humidity can clog pores, triggering acne breakouts.
● Skin Dryness: Contrary to popular belief, summer can leave skin dry. Chlorine in pools and dry air from air conditioning can strip away moisture.
● Uneven skin tone and pigmentation: Sun exposure can cause melasma (dark patches) and freckles to appear and overexposure to UV rays can cause melanin, which can cause dark spots and increase the risk of skin cancer.
● Fungal Infections: Heat and moisture create a perfect breeding ground for fungi. These infections can affect various areas of the body, including the feet (athlete’s foot), groin (jock itch), and under the breasts (candidiasis), which may lead to itching, burning, redness, and scaling.
● Bacterial Infections: This infection occurs due to friction from tight clothing or sweating, which can irritate hair follicles and make them more susceptible to infection.
● Premature aging and sunburn: Overexposure to heat damages skin fibres, making it lose elasticity and wrinkle faster and it can also lead to sunburn, causing redness, pain, and even blisters.
Prevention
● To prevent skin infections, wash hands often, clean wounds, and avoid sharing personal items. It is advisable to wear breathable clothes and sunscreen to shield skin.
● Swimming pools or water bodies are cool relief on hot days, but chlorine and sun exposure can take a toll on the skin. To avoid any sever damage, it is advisable to use sunscreen SPF 30 or higher at least 15 minutes before hitting the pool. Don’t forget to reapply sunscreen after swimming or drying off with a towel, as both can remove protection.”.
● Avoid stepping out during peak hours (1-4pm)
● Stay cool indoors or use fans. Limit strenuous physical activities during peak hours.
● Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen regularly, choose lightweight, oil-free formulas, and reapply often.
● Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water or natural cool beverages like tender coconut, buttermilk, or healthy smoothies. Avoid sugar-loaded beverages.
● Exfoliate gently to remove dead skin cells, but avoid over-exfoliation which can irritate your skin, especially in the sun
● If you get sunburns, use creams that contain natural aloe vera gel or moisturisers containing ceramides or hyaluronic acid.
● Follow a healthy diet that is rich in vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants be fresh fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, and seafood to promote healthy skin from within.
● To protect from harsh heat, always carry headgear like a cap, hat, and stole. To protect your eyes from severe heat, use eye gear.
(The writer is sr. consultant - medical & cosmetic dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru)