Save your skin

BENGALURU: Sunlight offers several potential benefits for the skin, as it acts as a natural source of vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in bone health and immunity. It is beneficial for overall well-being as it boosts mood, and energy levels and increases serotonin production. While getting soaked in sunlight is good, prolonged sun exposure, heat waves, and humidity can take a toll on the skin overexposure to sunlight’s UV rays may lead to several skin infections.

● Heat Rash: This is one of the most common heat-related skin infections. Though it is most common among babies and young children, it can affect people of all ages, especially during extremely hot and humid environments.

● Acne flare-ups: Heat, sweat, and humidity can clog pores, triggering acne breakouts.

● Skin Dryness: Contrary to popular belief, summer can leave skin dry. Chlorine in pools and dry air from air conditioning can strip away moisture.

● Uneven skin tone and pigmentation: Sun exposure can cause melasma (dark patches) and freckles to appear and overexposure to UV rays can cause melanin, which can cause dark spots and increase the risk of skin cancer.

● Fungal Infections: Heat and moisture create a perfect breeding ground for fungi. These infections can affect various areas of the body, including the feet (athlete’s foot), groin (jock itch), and under the breasts (candidiasis), which may lead to itching, burning, redness, and scaling.

● Bacterial Infections: This infection occurs due to friction from tight clothing or sweating, which can irritate hair follicles and make them more susceptible to infection.

● Premature aging and sunburn: Overexposure to heat damages skin fibres, making it lose elasticity and wrinkle faster and it can also lead to sunburn, causing redness, pain, and even blisters.