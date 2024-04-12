Kung fu coach tries to stop fight, attacked by three in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Kung fu coach, Ravi M (26), was attacked by three miscreants near Kodathi Gate, when he tried to intervene in their fight. Ravi was on his way to a dinner appointment when he saw the three men fighting, and tried to stop them. Infuriated, the trio attacked Ravi.

Ravi tried to escape, even as the accused attempted to beat him. However, he tripped and fell. One of the accused struck Ravi on his head with a cricket bat, while the other two too started beating him. A Hoysala patrol team arrived on the scene and rushed to save the victim. Seeing the police, the accused fled.

Ravi has been admitted in Kshema Hospital. “Ravi had to get 16 stitches for his head injury, and is still under treatment. The accused are yet to be arrested, and it appears that they were drunk,” said an investigating officer. Varthur police have registered a case.