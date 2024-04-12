Smart ICU technology to transform healthcare

BENGALURU: To revolutionize healthcare in local community hospitals, Cloudphysician, a healthcare platform that provides critical care via smart technology, developed a Smart-ICU technology. Utilising this platform, hospitals can provide patient care while significantly reducing costs compared to corporate hospitals. The solution also enables ICU specialists to monitor patient health remotely, ensuring top-notch care regardless of location.

Explaining the Smart-ICU, Co-founder, CEO, MD of Cloudphysician, Dhruv Joshi said, “The system integrates RADAR, a Smart-ICU and NICU, allowing remote monitoring and management of patients in real-time. RADAR includes cloud-based software, data analytics, and high-definition video technology. It continuously collects and analyzes patient data to enable immediate interventions. Through this, specialists collaborate with bedside team, offer support, and assist in decision-making, round the clock.”

Highlighting the cost reduction compared to traditional methods, Joshi added that high-quality critical care and neonatal care are often expensive. It is accessible only to those with financial means and proximity to high-end centres. However, Smart-ICU is democratizing access to excellence in critical, emergency, and neonatal care. “Now, even centres with limited resources and remote locations can offer world-class care,” he added.

“We strictly adhere to obtaining patient consent for virtual care and maintain all patient data in compliance with the country’s laws,” he said.