Begging ring busted, 47 children rescued in Bengaluru

Among the rescued 47 children, 28 are girls and 19 are boys, and they have all been sent to a rehabilitation centre.
BENGALURU: The CCB, which conducted raids across several locations in Pulikeshi Nagar and surrounding areas on Friday, rescued 47 children who were pushed into begging. Additionally, 36 women involved in the trafficking of these children were arrested. The rescued children have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

The CCB, along with the Women and Child Welfare Department and Rani Chennamma women’s organisation, busted the child begging racket on Thursday. Among the rescued 47 children, 28 are girls and 19 are boys, and they have all been sent to a rehabilitation centre.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the trafficked children were subjected to physical abuse by the women and forced to beg, particularly near a mosque on the occasion of Ramadan.

Among the rescued children, six are aged below one year, 12 between 1 and 2 years, six between 3 and 6 years, 16 between 6 and 10 years, while seven are aged above 10.

Police suspect that some of the trafficked children are from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, while they are further investigating to ascertain is any of the arrested women have forced their own children into beggary.

