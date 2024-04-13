Drunk man misbehaves with college girl on Bengaluru Metro skywalk

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old drunkard was caught by a Bangalore Metro security staff for misbehaving with a woman college student on the skywalk connecting the Benniganahalli station on Metro’s Purple Line on Thursday afternoon, said Metro sources. A complaint has been registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station and the assaulter let off with a warning as the student did not want to go ahead with an FIR.

According to a source, “The incident happened around 2 pm when the college student was using the Foot Over Bridge to cross the Old Madras Road (from B entrance to A entrance). She was not a Metro commuter but was merely using the road to cross over, when a man coming in the opposite direction deliberately brushed against her when she was nearing the escalator. Later, he turned back and started following her.”

On reaching the entrance, the lady reported the matter to the security officer of the station. “He went behind the man and caught him immediately. He was later handed over to Ramamurthy Nagar police station. After much hesitation, the lady approached a police station to register a complaint against the eve-teaser. However, she was reluctant to pursue it further with an FIR,” sources added.

According to Ramamurthy Nagar police, “The man is a beggar and a drunkard. He deliberately went very close to where the lady was walking and almost fell on her. She scolded him and asked him why he was walking along the path she was walking. He immediately shouted at her accusing her of walking on the side he was walking. She took the help of a security person who called us on 112. We made the complaint a Non-Cognisable Report as she did not want to pursue the matter.”

A case has been registered against an unknown person as the individual kept changing names and did not have any identity papers on him.

“He said he seeks alms and uses the money to drink. At night, he sleeps on the footpath of the Dargah at Tin Factory,” a police officer said. He has been let off after a sound warning, the officer added.