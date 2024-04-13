Engineer jumps to death from flyover on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man jumped to his death from the Nayandahalli flyover on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, around 8.30 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Naveen Yadav, was a resident of Jnanabharathi. He worked as an engineer at Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Limited (KAVIKA) on Mysuru Road on contract basis.

It is learnt that Yadav was depressed due to some personal reasons. He came on an electric scooter, stopped on the flyover, and jumped. It is also suspected that he consumed some substance before jumping 60 feet to the road below.

The Byatarayanapura traffic police manning the junction called an ambulance. They also informed their law and order counterparts. The doctors at the hospital where he was taken declared him brought dead. Yadav, who fell directly on the road below, is suspected to have died on the spot.

The police did not find any kind of death note either. They have recovered his mobile phone and are checking if there is any mention of the reasons for his suicide. The Byatarayanapura police have registered a case. Yadav’s father also said they do not know the reasons for the suicide.

“On Thursday, Naveen went to his brother-in-law’s house for dinner and returned home at night. Minutes before his death, I met him at the Jnanabharathi Metro station, as I was waiting to pick up my daughter,” he added. The deceased had reportedly married two months ago. Further investigations are on.