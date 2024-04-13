Karnataka HC permits UBL to give Rs 1-crore bond, restart manufacture of beer

BENGALURU: Directing state excise authorities to release seized finished goods/manufactured beer, beer lying in tanks, raw materials and inventory in UT tanks, subject to United Breweries Limited (UBL) in Thandya Industrial Area of Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru furnishing a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore, the Karnataka High Court permitted UBL to carry on manufacturing activities. It is subject to the outcome of the petition filed against the seizure order.

The court, however, made it clear that UBL should not transport/export 7,000 cases of beer which are brought back to the warehouse in alleged contravention of the Karnataka Excise (Possession, Transport, Import and Export of Intoxicants) Rules, without a permit from the competent authority.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order recently, after hearing a petition filed by UBL challenging the April 2 seizure order passed by excise officials. UBL stated that it had submitted an application on March 13 for a permit to dispatch a consignment from the brewery to the buyer, Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), as stipulated under Section 9 of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, and Rule 17 of the Karnataka Excise (Possession, Transport, Import and Export of Intoxicants) Rules, 1967.

The application was duly considered, and UBL was granted a permit on March 30 to export the beer to the consignee. UBL dispatched the consignment in 17 trucks to the destination in Kerala. However, seven trucks returned to the warehouse, citing restrictions in traffic movements in Bandipur forest. The return of the stock was duly communicated to the excise officer stationed at the brewery, UBL claimed.