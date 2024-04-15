Boston Marathon: A runner's high

BENGALURU: Over the last three months, Ranjini Gupta, a fitness coach and mother of two, has put herself through a gruelling training schedule focused on speed workouts and marathon-specific long runs. This is for the prestigious Boston Marathon (a 42.19-km race which itself has a stringent qualification process).

For Gupta, running began as an escape, a little ‘me-time’ that blossomed into a defining passion, post the birth of her second child a decade ago. Currently in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America, Gupta is one among the many amateur runners taking part in the Boston Marathon. “Running chose me,” Ranjini says, adding,

“The Boston Marathon is referred to as the holy grail of running in our circuit. Being able to qualify has been a dream.” Despite this being her third qualification, it will be her first actual race in Boston.

Vikas Chawla, director of Operations at a tech giant in the city, sees the Boston Marathon as the final jewel in his six-star marathon quest, having run marathons across Berlin, New York, London, Chicago, and Tokyo. “I planned to earn the last star of my six-star journey at Boston,” he says, adding, “Among all major metros in India, Bengaluru’s weather is a blessing for runners; you can run at any time during the day, apart from the peak summer season of 30-45 days. I have been running in the evenings and nights to balance my work schedule.”