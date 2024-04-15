Put the brakes on heat: Quick tips to cool your car this summer

BENGALURU: When the Meteorological department puts the temperature at 37 degrees, most people feel the day is hotter than 40 degrees. Such a heat wave is seen in many parts of the country. This time, the city is witnessing the highest levels of summer heat and just like us, our vehicles too need some respite.

Parking under the scorching sun, being stuck in slow-moving traffic on a sunny day, can affect cars. Exposure to intense temperatures for a long time could damage the paint, the electronics equipment and the plastic/fibre/rubber parts of the vehicle.

OVERHEATING

The rising temperature can overheat the engine. And it works extra hard to keep cool in the summer. If the coolant or radiator fluids reach abnormally high temperatures, the engine can also overheat. The solution is to make sure coolant levels are kept adequate and appropriate.

TYRE BLOWOUTS

Another big issue affecting cars is problems with the tyres. The rapid changes in temperature due to the heat during the day and the relatively cooler nighttime can cause tyre blowouts. One should check tyre pressure regularly and inflate them to the correct pounds per square inch for the vehicle. It is a must for safety, fuel efficiency and proper functioning. Small to mid-size vehicles typically fall in the range of 30-40PSI and vehicles with larger tyres usually will need 40-45PSI. This can be seen on the user manual and on the sticker pasted near the driver’s door.