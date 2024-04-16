20-year-old biker dies after falling into BWSSB trench

BENGALURU: Negligence on the part of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in installing signboards and barricades while digging roads resulted in the death of a 20-year-old boy in the city on Sunday.

Saddam Pasha, the victim from JJ Nagar, who was riding a scooter with two others, fell into a trench dug by BWSSB contractors to lay water pipes. The injured, Umran Pasha, 19, and Mubarak Pasha, 17, also hail from JJ Nagar.

The incident happened near Kommaghatta Junction on Kengeri main road around 8.30 pm. Locals claimed that the place was not barricaded. There was no signboard indicating digging work at the spot. DCP (Traffic-West) Anita B Haddannavar said after finishing work at a scrap yard, the trio riding the scooter entered the road that was temporarily closed for BWSSB work. They fell into the trench after hitting the barricade there. The rider died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Manjuntha, a local resident and member of Kommaghatta Gram Panchayat, said the trio fell into the trench as they were unable to see it in the darkness.

The BWSSB started work on the trench two months ago. After the incident, police installed barricades at night, Manjunatha alleged.

Kengeri traffic police have registered a case of causing death by negligence (IPC 304A) based on a complaint by Umran Pasha. Expressing regret over the death of the boy, BWSSB chairman Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar said he has instructed officials to take adequate precautionary measures at places where work is in progress.

After visiting the spot, he told reporters that the incident occurred despite safety measures in place. “As per preliminary investigations, BWSSB officials are not at fault. However, if there are any shortcomings, action will be initiated against errant officials,” he said.