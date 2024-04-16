Bengaluru: Auto driver booked for sexually harassing techie

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old software developer from Andhra Pradesh filed a sexual harassment complaint against an auto driver. The woman in her complaint stated that the incident took place at Agrahara Main Road, Sampigehalli, between 9.15 pm and 10.15 pm on Thursday. She filed a police complaint on Saturday night.

The victim is a resident of Prakruthi Nagar, and works as a software developer at a private firm in Kodigehalli.

In her complaint, the victim stated that after her work on Thursday, she was waiting for an auto, near Kodigehalli junction, when the perpetrator agreed to drop her to her destination at a fare of Rs 140. She said that while on the Kogilu Cross main road, the auto driver kept exhibiting objectionable gestures, looking at the victim through the rear-view mirror. The victim started panicking and was afraid to get out of the moving auto.

After taking a right towards Agrahara, the auto driver stopped the vehicle and said that the auto had developed an engine problem. He then allegedly groped her as she tried to get out of the auto. He tore her clothes, as she pushed him away. Mustering courage, the victim started running towards Agrahara main road when she spotted two women and sought their help. She managed to escape, and reach home.

“The auto driver is yet to be arrested. We are checking CCTV footage on the route that the victim took,” said an officer part of investigations. A case has been registered under IPC 354B against the auto driver.