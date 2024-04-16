Documenting a century-old legacy

BENGALURU: Amid the tumult of geopolitics, where the recurring conflict between India and China often captures the collective consciousness, it’s easy to overlook that these nations have been cultural twins for millennia, deeply influencing each other through religion, literature, art, and more.

A century ago, as China embraced its new republic status and India edged toward its own sovereignty, China welcomed one of India’s most seminal thinkers – Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who had then embarked on a journey to forge a complex yet enduring cultural bridge between the two nations.

An exhibition titled Rabindranath Tagore: The Spirit of Asia and Our Human Future at the Indian Institute of World Culture (IIWC), Basavanagudi, documents that historical visit and offers possible solutions to many a conflict plaguing the world.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Tagore’s visit, the exhibition, organised in partnership with Gandhi Global Family, not only showcases Tagore’s philosophical journey but also his interactions with key Chinese intellectuals. The display includes rare photographs, such as Tagore with Xu Zhimo and Lin Huiyin, and features ink brush portraits by Xu Beihong, and underscores Tagore’s role as a cultural bridge, advocating for unity and peace across Asia.

“Tagore significantly influenced the cultural and intellectual landscape between China and India. As the first modern Indian ambassador to China, Tagore’s contributions came against a backdrop of colonial rule experienced by both nations. His efforts highlighted the shared struggles for freedom and the flowering of Eastern literature, resonating deeply with literary figures in both countries.