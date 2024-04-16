Hopping on poll wagon

BENGALURU: It’s the first time Ektha Kadam is going to be casting her vote in the upcoming general elections, for which Kadam is doing thorough research before casting her vote in the Indiranagar constituency. “I am discussing it with my parents. I am primarily looking for infrastructural developments. India is rapidly developing and

I would like a government which looks into this aspect,” says Kadam.

Just like Kadam, Surabhi V is aware, too, of how important it is to vote and be a part of the decision to elect the country’s government. “More than excitement, I feel it is a huge responsibility. I don’t want to take this opportunity for granted. I want to be completely aware of the pros and cons of the candidates I am voting for.

I hope the next government that comes to power will give importance to women’s safety. For example, I could see how women have been benefiting from our state government’s free ride for women bus passenger policy,” says Surabhi. Casting her vote this time is special for 21-year-old Surabhi since she missed the opportunity last time. “I don’t regret it because I feel I am more aware of the situation now than what I was then,” she mentions.

PP Prathibha, on the other hand, will be turning 18 next month. “Since the rule states that anyone turning 18 within three months of the voting date is eligible, I didn’t want to let go of this chance of choosing the new government. I have seen my parents casting their votes and I have been looking forward to my turn. I am trying to be more aware of the news and how the current government has performed before making my choice,” says a coy-sounding Prathibha.

Aprameya Sriram, a debutante voter, loves the buzz around the elections but is confused about who to vote for. “It feels like it does not matter; the changes are anyway hardly noticeable. One might say BJP has done a lot of developmental work, which is true, but the incident of hate crime has also intensified. It goes the same with other parties also,” says Sriram, an Indiranagar resident.

Prithvi Prabhu, however, is more hopeful. “I am trying not to get influenced by my parents’ experiences. I am deciding based on my own observations. For example, during the current government, the prices of LPG and fuel have shot up, making it hard for many,” says Prabhu, adding that he hopes the next government will take up issues that are faced by civilians more seriously.