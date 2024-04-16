Indian cuisine has a huge influence on my cooking: Gary Mehigan

BENGALURU: Celebrated chef Gary Mehigan, renowned for his MasterChef Australia stint and popularity in India, curated an exclusive dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore with Conosh. A seasoned restaurateur and global culinary authority, Mehigan’s journey from the UK to Australia has inspired chefs worldwide. We caught up with him in the city during his culinary tour spanning Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
How does it feel to be back in India?
GM: It’s always a pleasure to be in India, especially Bengaluru. The energy here is infectious, and the culinary scene is thriving. Russell Market left a lasting impression on me. The vibrant atmosphere, especially during Eid, was unforgettable. All those trucks laden with fruits and flowers are truly fascinating. On a previous visit, I even procured some knives from the market – I still use one of those, you know.
Your favourite food in Bengaluru?
GM: I’m always eager to try new things whenever I’m in Bengaluru. I particularly relish savouring a well-made filter coffee and dosae at the local tiffin rooms. I’ve also had the pleasure of dining at a few special restaurants in the city, helmed by chefs like Abhijit Saha and Manu Chandra. My wife and daughter have been to India a couple of times, and we just love South Indian food. Those fish-based dishes – they’re simply irresistible. And let’s not forget the appams – I make those regularly at home.
Culinary scene in Bengaluru compared to other cities you’ve visited?
GM: Each city has its own unique vibe, but Bengaluru stands out for its energy and diversity. It’s definitely one of the culinary capitals of India.
Personal twists on traditional recipes, especially from Indian cuisine?
GM: Indian cuisine has a huge influence on my cooking, especially when I’m at home. My spice cupboard is like a treasure trove – everything from pepper to cardamom to various types of chillies. I’m constantly experimenting in the kitchen, and Indian flavours often find their way into my cooking. While I don’t have any secret recipes, I love incorporating Indian spices and techniques into my dishes.
Your experiences in both hotel kitchens and running your own restaurant. How do they compare?
GM: Running a restaurant is definitely more intense. You have to be on top of your numbers every single day. Unlike hotels, where the pace may be slower, independent restaurants require constant attention to costs and revenue.
Your advice for aspiring chefs and home cooks?
GM: Know your numbers! Understanding the financial side of running a restaurant is crucial for success. It’s the difference between thriving and struggling in the industry.
Your menu for the event sounds incredible, with a blend of international flavours. Could you tell us more?
GM: At ‘A Dinner To Remember’, I’ve crafted a seven-course menu that blends international flavours to perfection. Each dish is paired with premium whiskies by The Ardmore. Highlights include waffles with smoked & fresh salmon rillettes, caramelised mushroom & onion tarts, confit duck, salad of new season, and roasted Australian lamb cutlet with crisp pommes anna. And for dessert, prepare to be wowed by my thousand-leaf Alphonso mango mousse.
How have you seen Indian audiences evolve in their acceptance of different cuisines and flavours?
GM: Indians are becoming more adventurous with their palates, which is fantastic to see. There’s a growing appreciation for international cuisines, and people are eager to explore new flavours and experiences. It’s a really exciting time to be in the culinary world.