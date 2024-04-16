Indian cuisine has a huge influence on my cooking: Gary Mehigan

BENGALURU: Celebrated chef Gary Mehigan, renowned for his MasterChef Australia stint and popularity in India, curated an exclusive dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore with Conosh. A seasoned restaurateur and global culinary authority, Mehigan’s journey from the UK to Australia has inspired chefs worldwide. We caught up with him in the city during his culinary tour spanning Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

How does it feel to be back in India?

GM: It’s always a pleasure to be in India, especially Bengaluru. The energy here is infectious, and the culinary scene is thriving. Russell Market left a lasting impression on me. The vibrant atmosphere, especially during Eid, was unforgettable. All those trucks laden with fruits and flowers are truly fascinating. On a previous visit, I even procured some knives from the market – I still use one of those, you know.

Your favourite food in Bengaluru?

GM: I’m always eager to try new things whenever I’m in Bengaluru. I particularly relish savouring a well-made filter coffee and dosae at the local tiffin rooms. I’ve also had the pleasure of dining at a few special restaurants in the city, helmed by chefs like Abhijit Saha and Manu Chandra. My wife and daughter have been to India a couple of times, and we just love South Indian food. Those fish-based dishes – they’re simply irresistible. And let’s not forget the appams – I make those regularly at home.

Culinary scene in Bengaluru compared to other cities you’ve visited?

GM: Each city has its own unique vibe, but Bengaluru stands out for its energy and diversity. It’s definitely one of the culinary capitals of India.