Karnataka HC confirms life term for Asnotikar murder accused

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has confirmed the order sentencing Sanjay, one of the accused in the Vasant Asnotikar murder case, to life imprisonment. Asnotikar was Karwar Congress MLA when he was shot dead by two motorcyclists on February 19, 2000.

A division bench of Justice HP Sandesh and Justice Ramachandra D Huddar confirmed the sentence, dismissing an appeal filed by Sanjay, a resident of West Mumbai.

In his appeal, Sanjay, accused No 6 in the murder case, questioned the order of life imprisonment passed by the Karwar trial court in 2021.

Asnotikar was shot dead around 8pm when he was overseeing the arrangements being made for the wedding reception of his daughter at a convention hall in Karwar.

“The accused has utterly failed to prove before the court with legal evidence that the judgment of conviction and order on sentence passed by the trial court suffers from illegality,” the high court said while dismissing Sanjay’s appeal.