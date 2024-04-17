Horse infected with Glanders to be euthanised on April 17

BENGALURU: Two horses were reportedly infected with Glanders disease in Bengaluru. Of the two, one horse died on Tuesday, and the other will be put down on Wednesday. Confirming the outbreak, the state government said it is rapidly spreading awareness to control the disease.
According to the animal husbandry and fisheries department, “There is an outbreak of Glanders in horses belonging to Khalid Shariff, on Modi Road, DJ Halli, Bengaluru North taluk. It is the epicentre of the outbreak. As per Section-6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Animals Act-2009, a 5-km radius from the epicentre is declared as ‘infected zone’ and an area of 5-25km radius is declared as ‘surveillance zone’. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of equines, donkeys and mules in and outside the notified area.”
Department director Manjunath Palegar told TNIE on Tuesday that it is the first time the disease was reported in Bengaluru. Three years ago, a case was reported in Mysuru and prior to that, in Bidar.
As a routine exercise, blood samples of horses were collected for testing. During assessment, two horses were found to be infected. One horse died on Tuesday, and since there is no cure for the disease, it was decided that the other horse will be euthanized on Wednesday.
“We cull all horses which are infected with the disease. It was done in two other districts too. As per Central government orders, the owner is given compensation of Rs 25,000 for a horse and Rs 16,000 for donkeys/ pony/ mules,” Palegar said.
Contagious and fatal disease
Glanders is a contagious and fatal disease that infects horses, donkeys and mules and is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia mallei. It causes nodules and ulcers in the respiratory tracts and lungs. A skin form also occurs, called farcy. The disease is controlled through regular screening.
“Since the zoonotic disease can be transmitted to humans, the animal handlers will undergo tests. Though the ministry has ordered that people should be tested only if they show any symptoms, we will check all the handlers as it can rapidly affect their organs and cause death. There are 1,200 horses in Bengaluru and all of them will be checked. We will also ask for test reports of racehorses as a precautionary measure,” an official said.