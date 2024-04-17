Horse infected with Glanders to be euthanised on April 17

BENGALURU: Two horses were reportedly infected with Glanders disease in Bengaluru. Of the two, one horse died on Tuesday, and the other will be put down on Wednesday. Confirming the outbreak, the state government said it is rapidly spreading awareness to control the disease.

According to the animal husbandry and fisheries department, “There is an outbreak of Glanders in horses belonging to Khalid Shariff, on Modi Road, DJ Halli, Bengaluru North taluk. It is the epicentre of the outbreak. As per Section-6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Animals Act-2009, a 5-km radius from the epicentre is declared as ‘infected zone’ and an area of 5-25km radius is declared as ‘surveillance zone’. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of equines, donkeys and mules in and outside the notified area.”

Department director Manjunath Palegar told TNIE on Tuesday that it is the first time the disease was reported in Bengaluru. Three years ago, a case was reported in Mysuru and prior to that, in Bidar.