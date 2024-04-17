‘I had no expectations of myself, neither did others’: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

BENGALURU: One of India’s premier spin bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s cricketing career could have gone on a different path altogether. Inspired to take up cricket by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gayakwad originally intended to be a fast bowler and was dubbed ‘Lady Zaheer Khan’. But a lack of fitness early in her career meant focussing on spin instead.
The 32-year-old, who originally hails from Vijaypura, was recently in the city for an event organised by Sisters in Sweat, a community dedicated to promoting fitness and wellness for women. In conversation with CE, Gayakwad, who also trains here, shares her experiences representing India at the 2017 World Cup, the sense of belonging at UP Warriorz and her love for namma ooru.
Excerpts:
How did you get drawn to cricket?
When I was younger, I took a lot of interest in watching cricket, especially when Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag played. But I never imagined that I would one day be playing cricket. I used to play gully cricket with my brothers and neighbourhood kids. Over time, I developed an interest in the sport, so I joined the cricket academy and that’s how the journeystarted.
You initially aspired to be a fast bowler, but later transitioned to spin. Looking back, how do you feel about that now?
I was curious about fast bowling when I started. But at that time, I was still very young and my fitness wasn’t up to the mark. So my coach back then asked me to switch to spin bowling instead. It was quite demoralising, because I really loved fast bowling. Switching to spin required a lot of training and hard work. But the more I worked on it, the more I came to love it. And I had never expected to perform well at the zonals or for the state team. But all that practice paid off, helping me do well for Team India.
It’s been nearly 10 years since your international debut in 2014; how do you look back on the decade?
In the last 10 years, I have had a lot of highs and lows, and it’s been a memorable decade. My most favourite moment throughout this time was probably during the 2017 World Cup. I didn’t play the first six matches, but I got the chance to play in the seventh match. Knowing that my performance was crucial in the team’s victory that day and for the team to reach the finals was a huge moment. I will cherish that memory forever. I had no expectations of myself, neither did others. And yet I performed well.
In recent years, women’s cricket has gained a lot more visibility and popularity, especially after the WPL. How do you perceive that change?
I would say the game for women has improved tremendously in the last few years. Before the 2017 World Cup, the women’s game was hardly visible in the mainstream. But when we reached the finals, it inspired a lot of young girls to take up the sport. It always puts a smile on my face to see the increased interest. At the same time, the infrastructure and support system for budding athletes has also increased quite a bit. Kids these days don’t have to struggle to the same extent as we did back in the day.
Could you talk about your experience with the UP Warriorz? What is it like to be part of this team?
Right from the moment I joined the team, I’ve felt at home. It’s been a positive atmosphere and we’ve all played good cricket while enjoying it. Being a senior player, I’ve also sought to make some of the junior players in the team comfortable. New kids usually are nervous. Sometimes, that can negatively impact their on pitch performance.
You’re in Bengaluru often. What’s your impression of the city?
I’ve always loved Bengaluru. Wherever I go in the country or the world, as soon as I land back at the Bengaluru airport, I get a sense of calm and happiness! Since childhood, I always dreamed of living in the city and recently that has become somewhat of a reality. The first time that I ever witnessed live cricket was at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Since then, I’ve always loved the venue. It’s one of my favourite venues to play. The thing that makes playing here so pleasant is the Bengaluru crowd. Playing in front of them is an experience that is quite unlike anywhere else.
Looking ahead to upcoming tournaments, what are your expectations for the team and how are you preparing for them?
I’m looking forward to the upcoming Bangladesh series. I’m not too stressed about it, I just want to utilise the opportunity and give my best there. My only focus, I would say, would be to do the best I can for the team.