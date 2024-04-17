‘I had no expectations of myself, neither did others’: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

BENGALURU: One of India’s premier spin bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s cricketing career could have gone on a different path altogether. Inspired to take up cricket by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gayakwad originally intended to be a fast bowler and was dubbed ‘Lady Zaheer Khan’. But a lack of fitness early in her career meant focussing on spin instead.

The 32-year-old, who originally hails from Vijaypura, was recently in the city for an event organised by Sisters in Sweat, a community dedicated to promoting fitness and wellness for women. In conversation with CE, Gayakwad, who also trains here, shares her experiences representing India at the 2017 World Cup, the sense of belonging at UP Warriorz and her love for namma ooru.

Excerpts:

How did you get drawn to cricket?

When I was younger, I took a lot of interest in watching cricket, especially when Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag played. But I never imagined that I would one day be playing cricket. I used to play gully cricket with my brothers and neighbourhood kids. Over time, I developed an interest in the sport, so I joined the cricket academy and that’s how the journeystarted.

You initially aspired to be a fast bowler, but later transitioned to spin. Looking back, how do you feel about that now?

I was curious about fast bowling when I started. But at that time, I was still very young and my fitness wasn’t up to the mark. So my coach back then asked me to switch to spin bowling instead. It was quite demoralising, because I really loved fast bowling. Switching to spin required a lot of training and hard work. But the more I worked on it, the more I came to love it. And I had never expected to perform well at the zonals or for the state team. But all that practice paid off, helping me do well for Team India.