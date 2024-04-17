Overhead tank water poisoned in attempt to kill woman, son in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old woman filed a complaint after she found out that her overhead tank water was poisoned. Rajamma, a resident of 1st main road in Agrahara Layout, sensed a foul smell coming from the water, while she was cooking, and sent her son to check if anything had fallen inside the tank.
Her son Chandrashekar checked the tank, he found a packet inside. Suspecting it to be poison, she immediately called the police control room. The Hoysala patrolling team that inspected the spot advised her to file a police complaint.
The incident came to light on Thursday morning between 10.30 am and 11 am, and Rajamma filed a complaint on Saturday.
“Rajamma and her brother Manjunath were disputing a civic matter involving the house she is staying in, and it is said that the civic court’s order came in Rajamma’s favour. Manjunath had filed a case again, but the matter was dismissed.
Angered by this, Manjunath and his son Kushal Kumar allegedly kept threatening Rajamma of dire consequences. In her complaint, Rajamma stated that her neighbours had seen Manjunath walk on their terrace when she and her son were not at home,” said an investigating officer.
According to the complainant, Manjunath and his son allegedly poisoned the overhead tank, in order to kill Rajamma and her son, and get the house vacated.
“The case is still under investigation. Nobody has been arrested yet. After the complaint was filed, Rajamma’s mother is claiming to have put the powder inside the overhead tank, after she found worms and insects in the water. This statement might be an attempt to mislead the investigation,” the officer added.
The Sampigehalli police have registered a case against Manjunath and his son under IPC 328, IPC 504 and IPC 506. Further investigations are on.