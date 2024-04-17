Overhead tank water poisoned in attempt to kill woman, son in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old woman filed a complaint after she found out that her overhead tank water was poisoned. Rajamma, a resident of 1st main road in Agrahara Layout, sensed a foul smell coming from the water, while she was cooking, and sent her son to check if anything had fallen inside the tank.

Her son Chandrashekar checked the tank, he found a packet inside. Suspecting it to be poison, she immediately called the police control room. The Hoysala patrolling team that inspected the spot advised her to file a police complaint.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning between 10.30 am and 11 am, and Rajamma filed a complaint on Saturday.

“Rajamma and her brother Manjunath were disputing a civic matter involving the house she is staying in, and it is said that the civic court’s order came in Rajamma’s favour. Manjunath had filed a case again, but the matter was dismissed.

Angered by this, Manjunath and his son Kushal Kumar allegedly kept threatening Rajamma of dire consequences. In her complaint, Rajamma stated that her neighbours had seen Manjunath walk on their terrace when she and her son were not at home,” said an investigating officer.