YouTuber arrested for breaching Bengaluru airport security, legal action to be taken

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old YouTuber has been arrested and booked by Bengaluru airport police for breaching airport security under the pretext of travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai. The YouTuber uploaded a video on April 12 on his YouTube channel, mocking the security inside Kempegowda International Airport. He will face stringent legal action as entering a sensitive area like an airport is not acceptable, said sources.

Bengaluru-based Vikas Gowda has 1.3 lakh subscribers on his channel (@vikasgowda1) and undertakes feats of daredevilry to gain views for his videos. He has put up 60 videos and the views for each of them range between 2.5 lakh to 3.5.

This specific video was shot by him inside Terminal 2 on April 7 and uploaded a few days later. It was immediately taken down after he was nabbed.

Following a complaint filed by Central Industrial Security Force Inspector Murali Lal Meena, an FIR has been booked against him under IPC sections 448 (Trespassing) and Sec 505 (Statements causing public mischief).

DCP North East, Laxmi Prasad told TNIE, “Gowda has been arrested and his phone is seized.”