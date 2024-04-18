ASI thrown out of auto while catching thief in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An ASI was thrown out of a speeding auto when he tried to catch a thief who was escaping after stealing construction material from a construction site in HSR Layout Sector 6.

ASI LM Shankar (47), who managed to overpower the thief, again jumped into the auto and foiled the theft. In his desperate bid to escape, the accused rammed the road median, and the auto toppled, injuring both the policeman and the thief. The incident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am on Monday on 9th Main in HSR Layout Sector 6.

Shankar, attached to HSR Layout police station, called his colleagues and took the accused into custody. The accused was identified as Allah Baksh (22).

Shankar, who was on night patrol, spotted the accused stealing construction material. When he was surrounded, the accused tried to escape in the auto. When the ASI jumped inside the auto, he was thrown out. He again managed to get inside the auto and held on to Allah Baksh.