BWSSB ready to supply Cauvery water to 21 IT parks

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar on Wednesday said the Board is equipped to supply Cauvery water to 21 IT parks in and around Mahadevapura.

“We have managed the shortage of water faced by IT companies. Now, several companies have requested Cauvery water. We are prepared to supply it in the 4th Stage of the Cauvery scheme,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with members of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association, who sought Cauvery water. Responding positively, he said 12 MLD of water would be needed for the 21 IT parks. In the Cauvery 4th Stage, 5 MLD of water will be available, he said.