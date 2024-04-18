BWSSB ready to supply Cauvery water to 21 IT parks

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar on Wednesday said the Board is equipped to supply Cauvery water to 21 IT parks in and around Mahadevapura.
“We have managed the shortage of water faced by IT companies. Now, several companies have requested Cauvery water. We are prepared to supply it in the 4th Stage of the Cauvery scheme,” he added.
Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with members of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association, who sought Cauvery water. Responding positively, he said 12 MLD of water would be needed for the 21 IT parks. In the Cauvery 4th Stage, 5 MLD of water will be available, he said.
“The people, however, have to pay prorata charges and other fees. If you agree to pay the required fees, we can make arrangements to supply water in 30 days. We can supply more water when the 5th Stage becomes operational. The rest of the demand can be met through treated water,” he explained. He called upon the companies to meet at least 50 per cent of their requirement through treated water.
“BWSSB has sufficient quantities of treated water. We can supply treated water. If you put forth your requirements through our website, we will supply treated water,” he said. “Besides water from toilets, other used water is called grey water. This can be treated easily. Give priority to treatment and reuse of grey water,” he exhorted.
He visited Eco World and other IT parks in Mahadevapura and called upon the people to take up the Green Star Challenge project. Outer Ring Road Companies Association vice-president Archana Tayade, Secretary Ramesh Venkataramu and general manager Krishna Kumar Gowda were present.